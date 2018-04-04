Kazakhstan hosts international robotics festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "ROBOLAND 2018", the 4th International Festival of Robotics, Programming and Innovative Technologies, has been held in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Karaganda Regional Education Department.

Karaganda region turned out to be the leader of the team classification at the festival. The teams of Akmola region and the city of Astana finished second and third, respectively.

A total of 637 teams from Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Poland participated in the competitions in 32 categories.

The organizers said that this year's festival expanded its boundaries in the following directions: robotics, programming, and innovative technologies. For the first time, they have introduced an electronic system for registration of participants and counting up their results.

The scope of the event included an exhibition of robotics products - robots, parts printed by a 3D printer, devices inviting for virtual field trips, quadrocopters, and other technological innovations. Guests from Russia and Greece conducted master classes and seminars for all guests of the festival.

Moreover, there was a presentation of "Lunar Odyssey" space exploration guidance manual, which is a joint educational project of the United Rocket and Space Corporation, Roskosmos State Corporation, and LEGO Education.