Kazakhstan hosts Iran's specialized exhibition

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A Specialized exhibition of Iranian goods opened on Monday in Shymkent of Kazakhstan and will run through October 06.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the presence of Iran's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Demirchilou, Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov as well as governmental and non-governmental authorities and other local economic activists, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency.



The exhibition features more than 100 representatives of 55 Iranian manufacturers in numerous sectors such as agricultural machinery, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, health supplies, foodstuffs, construction materials, plastic products, chemical products and metal industry.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Demirchilou said the exposition has been organized by Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and aims to further familiarize local business people with trade and economic capacities of Iran as well as to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



Mr. Atamkulov of Azerbaijan, for his part, voiced willingness to boost ties with Iran and emphasized the need to consider high capacities of Iranian companies.



The specialized exhibition Iranian goods will be open to the public from October 3-6 in Shymkent as the capital city of South Kazakhstan Region, the most densely populated region in Kazakhstan.



Source: MEHR News Agency