Kazakhstan hosts orientation Program for diplomats from OIC member states on trans-national threats and terrorism

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will organize an Orientation Program for Diplomats from OIC Member States on Trans-national Threats, Terrorism and Security Challenges from 12-14 November 2018 at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Terrorism has affected OIC Member States the most. Human and material losses that our peoples have suffered are immense. The scourge of Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Qaida ,Taliban and the likes continue to play havoc in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Sahel region and many other places," said Ambassador Askar Musinov, head of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit in the OIC General Secretariat, the OIC's official website reads.

"State sponsored terrorism such as against the innocent Palestinians, Kashmiris, Rohingyas is yet another serious form of terrorism," he added.

OIC has a principle position against terrorism and condemns it in all its forms and manifestations. OIC is one of the first organizations to introduce a comprehensive Convention on Combating Terrorism and a Code of Conduct on Combating Terrorism. The Organization also operates Sawt Al-Hikmah Centre, to counter messaging and develop authentic narrative to delegitimize the extremist discourse and project the true message of Islam through the social media and the Internet.