Kazakhstan House appears on London's map

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of Lord Mayor of Westminster, the building of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London is now officially called as Kazakhstan House, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The name will be on all official documents, such as cadastral records, as well as on city maps, and so on.

The embassy's address details will now be as follows:

Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan House

125 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5EA

To date, very few foreign embassies in London have had the opportunity to officially assign their country name to embassy buildings. These are often the diplomatic missions of the countries which have a special relationship with the United Kingdom.



"It is very pleasant to note such a sign of recognition of the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UK from London's authorities shortly before the main national holiday.



The building of our Embassy is located right between Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square, the two most essential landmarks of the city. Therefore, the neighborhood is packed with tourists from all over the world. The impressive inscription ‘Kazakhstan House' can be clearly seen from the Haymarket, from the Pall Mall, and from Cockspur Street," the report says.