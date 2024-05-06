Kazakhstan, Hungary to hold political consultations in Budapest today

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of External Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Adam Stifter will hold today a regular round of Kazakh-Hungarian political consultations. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides intend to discuss the issues of expanding the mutual trade, implementation of joint investment projects, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, energy, education, etc.

The parties will also discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan and the Kazakh-Hungarian Business Council, as well as further expansion of the two countries’ strategic cooperation.