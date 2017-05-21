Kazakhstan Ice Hockey History Hall opens in Barys Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Hockey History Hall has opened in Barys Arena, Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation.

It was noted that the hall is open on a full-time basis.



Besides, the ice palace hosts Canada Hockey Day today till 7.00pm as a part of the official celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, the 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Kazakhstan as well as the 60th Anniversary of ice hockey in Kazakhstan.



Exclusive exhibition "Hockey Hall of Fame" has opened in the hall. There are unique exhibits brought from Toronto including 1987 Canada Cup;



The event comprises photo shoot and autograph signing sessions with the legendary ice hockey players such as Ken Dryden, Igor Larionov, Brian Propp, Sami Jo Small, Billy Bridges, Sergei Nemchinov, etc.; tasting Canadian pancakes with maple syrup; hockey exhibition matches (sledge hockey, women's and youth hockey); lottery; performance by "The Sheepdogs", a Canadian rock and roll band.



Moreover, the highlight will be a breath-catching match between Canadian and Kazakh ice hockey teams consisting of Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Shawn Perry Steil, First Deputy of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and the hockey stars.



