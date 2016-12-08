Kazakhstan imams to be trained in Turkish theological institutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Vice-Minister of Religion and Civil Society Berik Aryn paid a working visit the Republic of Turkey on December 6-7 where he met with heads of the Department of Religion Affairs under the Prime Minister Office of Turkey Mehmet Gyormez and general directorate for funds Adnan Ertem.

During the negotiations the parties discussed interaction of the state and religious associations, regulations of the activity of religious associations and funds, and exchanged opinions on counteraction to religious extremism and distribution of the destructive ideas. The partie signed an agreement on continuation of cooperation in the religious sphere, including training of Kazakhstan imams in Turkey's leading theological educational institutions.



