Kazakhstan implemented 201 projects worth KZT 916 bln within industrialization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As part of the country’s economic industrialization 201 projects worth KZT 916 bln were fulfilled in 2020,» Kazakh PM said.

«Owing to the performance of obligations under the OPEC+ agreements the country’s crude oil production in 2020 made 85.7 mln tons as compared to 90.5 mln tons a year before. As a result of the restoration of the supply and demand balance in the world market the oil prices began gradually to recover by the year end in 2020,» the PM noted.

He also added that 201 projects up to KZT 916 bln were implemented in the previous year within the industrialization of the national economy. The most projects were realized in the agro-industrial, construction, machine building, chemical industries which let generate 19,000 permanent jobs.