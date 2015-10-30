Kazakhstan implemented more reforms to improve business environment than any country in the world - World Bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty the World Bank Group in Central Asia presented a report "Doing Business 2016: Measuring Regulatory Quality and Efficiency".

According to the report, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have carried out total 14 reforms in various fields. "Kazakhstan is the leader not only in the region but in the world in a number of implemented reforms. In 20147 the country introduced seven reforms in such areas as registration of new businesses, property, dealing with construction permits, raising of credits, protecting minority interests, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency problems," said Valentine Sultan, member of the group, during a video conference from the United States. In the global ranking Kazakhstan rose to 12 positions and at the moment it occupies 41st place, while Tajikistan - 132nd, and Uzbekistan - 87th. World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Saroj Kumar Jha said that the quality of legal processes is also one of the major obstacles to investment. In his opinion, improvement of a judicial system will play a key role in the economic development of the region.