Kazakhstan implements around 80 PPP projects
“As per the new law adopted, the PPP mechanism is being applied almost in all sectors of our economy. Currently, Kazakhstan implements 80 projects, 8 of which are of national importance,” Kobetov said on the sidelines of a seminar held in Astana Mayor’s Office on clarification of the main provisions of the Law "On Public-Private Partnership."
The biggest of these projects are construction of a 1,500-bed correctional facility in Shymkent, construction of a 300-bed hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau, construction of a children’s hospital in Semey and construction of an innovative cluster in Almaty on the ground of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.
The Law “On Public-Private Partnership” was signed by the Head of State on October 31, 2015.