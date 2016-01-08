EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan implements around 80 PPP projects

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 80 projects are implemented in Kazakhstan today on a public-private partnership scheme, Aidos Kobetov, an analyst of JSC Kazakhstan PPP Centre says.

    “As per the new law adopted, the PPP mechanism is being applied almost in all sectors of our economy. Currently, Kazakhstan implements 80 projects, 8 of which are of national importance,” Kobetov said on the sidelines of a seminar held in Astana Mayor’s Office on clarification of the main provisions of the Law "On Public-Private Partnership."

    The biggest of these projects are construction of a 1,500-bed correctional facility in Shymkent, construction of a 300-bed hospital in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aktau, construction of a children’s hospital in Semey and construction of an innovative cluster in Almaty on the ground of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    The Law “On Public-Private Partnership” was signed by the Head of State on October 31, 2015.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Business, companies 100 specific steps Business Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!