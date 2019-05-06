Kazakhstan implements Public Private Partnership projects worth KZT 3 tn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Economy Ministry reports growth in attracting investments through Public Private Partnership.

"Over the last years attraction of investments through Public Private Partnership has increased to contribute to GDP growth by 0.2%. As of May 1 there are 1,285 projects worth KZT 2.9 trillion. 548 agreements have been already concluded up to KZT 1.5 trillion. 737 projects to the amount of KZT 1.4 trillion are under preparation," National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.



Public Private Partnership projects are being realized in sectors such as culture and sport, power industry, housing and public utilities, education and healthcare.



He also stressed that East Kazakhstan region and Almaty city take the lead in the number of agreements concluded.