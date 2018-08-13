Kazakhstan imports its halal products to Iran and Bahrain

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region pays great attention to increasing the amount of its meat exports, the governor's press service reports.

For example, the Merke meat-processing plant embarks on the new level of its development. It concluded an agreement with two Iranian companies to export 4,000 tons of mutton. Last year about 200 tons of mutton was exported to Iran. Since the beginning of the year the plant exported 200 tons of lamb more. The plant is expected to increase its meat production through establishing cooperation with large peasant farms.



The farm households of the region supply their meat to Iran and Bahrain.



Construction of reproductive farms, slaughter floors are underway under the beef cattle meat products export potential development programme. There are seven large farm households so far.



The Merki et meat processing plant was reconstructed last year to produce 250,000 tons of sausage products and 262 tinned meat cans a year. The cost of the project is KZT 621 million. A feed yard for 3,000 heads of cattle is being built there.