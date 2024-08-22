Kazakhstan imports record-breaking numbers of airliners

In the six-month period of 2024, Kazakhstan imported 13 aircrafts, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Telegram channel of the First Credit Bureau.

From January to June 2024, 13 airplanes with a seating capacity of 50 to 300 were imported into the country. The previous record was set in 2018 and included eight aircrafts, but on average two airplanes are imported during the same period. There were no imports in 2016.

France (6 aircrafts) and Ireland (4 aircrafts) exported the most aircraft in 2024. The U.S. follows with two aircraft and Germany, which sent one air vessel.

The total value of imports reached $656 million, representing a threefold increase compared to the previous year. The cost of a single aircraft reached approximately $50.5 million.

The record was updated not only in imports, but also in exports, including 10 airplanes. Seven of them went to Ireland. While in previous years, the average number of exported airplanes was one or two.

According to Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastayev, air transportation is expected to grow by 20-25% annually. He also noted that the growth of air transportation leads to an increase in the number of incidents.

Recall that in early August, Fly Arystan aircraft sustained damage at Astana airport as a consequence of inadequate handling of gangways. Subsequently, another Air Astana plane incurred door damage from a catering machine at Almaty airport, and further damage to the aircraft in Aktobe resulted in the postponement of several flights at the airport.