Kazakhstan imposes 14-day home quarantine on arrivals from India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has imposed a 14-day home quarantine restriction for all travellers arriving from India over COVID-19 variant concerns, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to an updated order of the Kazakh chief medical officer, travellers arrived or visited India in the last 14 days are home quarantined for 14 days upon return to Kazakhstan. Passengers with a negative COVID-19 PCR test are also subject to home isolation.

Passengers from other countries are obliged to submit a COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result passed at least three days ago. Those without the test are put in quarantine facilities for up to three days to be tested for COVID-19.

Children below the age of five accompanied by those with tests and people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with documents conferring the vaccination are allowed not to have PCR tests when entering Kazakhstan.