Kazakhstan imposes ban on exports of petroleum and imports of apples

The Kazakh government made a decision to extend the ban to export petroleum, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road during the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting also addressed the ban on imports of apples to the country.

According to the agriculture ministry, the gross yield of apples is projected at 300 thousand tons this year. In 2024, apple orchards are expected to reach full fruit production and 18% increase in yields, ensuring the domestic market demand. Following the discussion, the decision was made to impose a temporary ban to import apples to the territory of Kazakhstan from third countries by road, except for the EAEU countries, by the yearend.

Besides, the meeting discussed the proposals to introduce export customs duties on a number of commodities. In order to increase domestic processing of commodities as well as to secure the domestic enterprises their own supply of raw materials, leading to growing budget revenues, the finance ministry put forward a proposal to introduce export customs duties on a number of commodities.