Kazakhstan imposes ban on wheat imports

In the first half of the year, Kazakhstan imported 1.3 million tons of wheat, that is nearly the same amount the country imported in 2023, as there are high stocks of last year’s wheat production, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the agriculture ministry of the country.

According to the statistics, as of July 1 the country had grain stocks at around 6.1 million tons, including 5.1 million tons of wheat, of which 4 million tons for food purposes. Thanks to the measures taken and favorable weather conditions during the vegetation period, the country expects good grain harvest and is to observe excessive supplies in the grain market taking into account carry-over stocks.

In this regard, in order to protect the domestic market as well as avoid the re-export of grain a decision was made during the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations to introduce a ban on wheat imports by all types of vehicles to the territory of Kazakhstan from third countries and the EAEU countries, excluding transit of wheat as well as the transport of grain between EAEU members through Kazakhstan, said the ministry.

The ban is set to be in effect until December 31, 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan eyes increase in grain exports to China to up to 3 million tons.