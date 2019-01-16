Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on meat, milk from Russia’s Primorsky Krai over FMD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan imposed on January 14 a temporary ban on the imports of animals, meat, milk, and raw materials obtained from the slaughter of animals, due to foot-and-mouth disease, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

"In accordance with the official notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs that starting 14th January 2019, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the imports of FMD-susceptible animals, as well as beef, pork, mutton, milk and dairy products, including finished and heat treated products, non-food raw materials and products obtained from the slaughter of FMD susceptible animals, equipment used for husbandry, slaughter and processing, livestock feeds and feed additives, into the Republic of Kazakhstan from Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation," the statement said.