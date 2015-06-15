Kazakhstan improved its position in Rule of Law Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ranked 65th in the Rule of Law Index 2015. The country climbed six positions up the rankings compared to the previous year, the press service of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan informs.

The rankings are compiled by the international non-governmental organization "World Justice Project" which is acting in the interests of development of the supremacy of the Law in the world.

102 countries were analyzed within the work on compilation of the ranking. Kazakhstan is ranked ahead of such countries as Moldova (69 th place), Ukraine (70 th position), China (71 st place), Kyrgyzstan (74 th place), Russia (75 th position), Turkey (80 th place), Uzbekistan (81 st position).

Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Finland and the Netherlands are taking the leading positions in the ranking this year.