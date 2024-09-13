Kazakhstan improves its position in 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index

Scoring 94.04 points out of a 100 possible, Kazakhstan was listed among Tier 2 – Advancing countries in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

The Global Cybersecurity Index measures 83 indicators grouped into five pillars: legal measures, organizational measures, cooperation measures, capacity development measures and technical measures. The 2024 edition of the GCI features a new five-tier analysis, including Tier 1 – Role-modelling, Tier 2 – Advancing, Tier 3 – Establishing, Tier 4 – Evolving и Tier 5 – Building. This allows for a more precise measurement of accomplishments of countries in their cybersecurity commitments.

Kazakhstan secured 94.04 points out of a 100 possible and was placed among Tier 2 – Advancing countries, alongside China, Austria, Canada and Azerbaijan. The GCI 2024 report included 194 countries.

Kazakhstan occupied 31st spot in the previous GCI 2020/2021 report.

The country fulfilled its all commitments to legal and cooperation measures as well as technical measures at a high enough level. It was noted that Kazakhstan needs to enhance organizational, capacity development and cooperation measures to improve its ranking.

The GCI new five-tier analysis is the measurement of the work for 2023. The Index is updated once in two years.

The Information Security Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan jointly with domestic companies conducts work to improve Kazakhstan’s position in the international arena.