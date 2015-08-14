Kazakhstan in finals of Tank Biathlon-2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tank crews of the Land Forces of Kazakhstan advanced into the finals of the Tank Biathlon-2015, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

The semifinals was divided into two parts. The first part featured the intense competition between Kazakhstan, India, Serbia and Armenia. The second part was the time for participation of Russia, China, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"As a result, tanks of Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Serbia advanced into the finals," head referee of the tournament Yevgeny Poplavsky informed.

Russian tanks finished the relay in 73 minutes 30 seconds and it was the best time of the day. Chinese tanks finished the race in 77 minutes and 32 seconds and the tanks of Kazakhstan completed the task in 78 minutes and 18 seconds. Serbian tanks record the fourth time - 83 minutes and 23 seconds, and advanced to the finals as well.

The finals will be held on August 15.