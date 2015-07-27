Kazakhstan in one group with Romania, Denmark, Poland, Montenegro, Armenia in World Cup 2018 qualifier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national football team will play in Group E in the qualification round of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

A draw for the World Cup qualifier was held in St. Petersburg on Saturday, Kazinform refers to AKI Press. Besides Kazakhstan, in the Group E will play Romania, Denmark, Poland, Montenegro, and Armenia. "The national team of Kazakhstan has already played in the same qualifying group with teams of Armenia, Poland, and Denmark," said the Football Federation of Kazakhstan. The hosts of the final stage - the Russians - got into the Group H with teams of Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Estonia, and Cyprus. The draw was opened by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the International Football Association Joseph Blatter.