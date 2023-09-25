EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:39, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan in talks with Bangladesh on visa-free regime

    Bangladesh
    Photo: pixabay.com.

    A visa-free regime with Seychelles is to take effect soon, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    “Recently, an agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Seychelles was signed. A visa-free regime is to take effect as part of the agreement following internal procedures. Citizens could travel both countries without a visa for up to 30 days,” said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

    He went on to add that the relevant work on the agreement is carried out in full and will be concluded soon.

    “The agreement with Bangladesh (on visa-free regime) is intended for people with diplomatic and official passports. We’ll try to introduce a visa-free regime with the country for holders of other passports in the nearest future,” said the spokesperson.

    Tags:
    Tourism
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!