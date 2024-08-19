Kazakhstan in talks with China on transboundary river water sharing

Kazakhstan and China are developing an intergovernmental agreement on shared transboundary river waters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh water resources and irrigation ministry.

A joint working group made up of specialists from both countries is engaged in the development of the document, which aims to keep the lake water at an optimal level.

The ministry attaches great attention to ensure Lake Balkhash receives necessary amount of water, as over 12 billion cubic meters of water have been directed to the lake since the beginning of the year, said Moldir Abdualiyeva, official spokesperson of the Kazakh water resources and irrigation ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the water level of Lake Balkhash rose by 8 more centimeters.