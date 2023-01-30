Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo or open new routes, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries.

«Of course, we are interested in resuming such popular flights,» he said, refusing to disclose more details because the negotiations with the Japanese side are underway.

Smadiyarov went on to add that the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem and it is necessary to pick up the negotiation process where it stopped.