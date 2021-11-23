Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to buy Sputnik Light vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in talks with Russia on possible supplies of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, Kazakh Health Ministry Alexei Tsoi said.

According to Tsoi, information on possible supplies of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine was requested from the Russian colleagues. He went on to note that the supply date is being elaborated.

In his words, the pilot batch of Sputnik Light vaccine was produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant, the issues of further production being under consideration.

«As far as I know, the first batches (of Sputnik Light vaccine) were successfully made proved to be compatible with the requirements,» said the minister.

He added that the amount in which the vaccine would be supplied will be revealed after it is on commercial offer.

Tsoi noted that Kazakhstan plans to get Sputnik Light vaccines in 2022 as the period of 6-9 months would pass since most of its population got their second shots of COVID-19 vaccines.