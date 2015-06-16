ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released its updated rankings of national teams, Sports.kz says.

Germany tops the rankings with 40,203 points, while Spain (37,163 points) and England (35,903 points) are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively. According to the updated rankings, Ukraine rounds out the top 10 with 30,874 points. Russia is 20th with 28, 525 points. Kazakhstan occupies the 50th spot with 12,654 points elbowing aside only Malta, Andorra, San Marino and Gibraltar.