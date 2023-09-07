Kazakhstan inaugurates new flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national air carrier Air Astana launched flights en route Almaty-Tel-Aviv which will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays by Airbus A321, Kazinform cites the civil aviation committee’s press service.

The new service will help boost trade and economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The committee constantly works at expansion of the flight route network in new directions and increasing the number of international flights, it said in a statement.