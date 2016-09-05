Kazakhstan increased capacity of its main oil pipeline

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capacity of the Kazakhstani section of TON-2 pipeline was increased up to 10 million tons of oil per year after the completion of major overhaul, Kazinform learnt from KazTransOil company's website.

The overhaul of Kazakhstani section of Tuimazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk-2 (TON-2) trunk oil pipeline was completed after full replacement of 185.6 km of the pipeline.

The overhaul of TON-2 was conducted to ensure the reliable transportation of crude oil by Kazakhstani section of TON-2 pipeline - transportation of Kazakh crude oil to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and transportation of Russian crude oil to China via the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The commissioning of modernised TON-2 section took place in the North-Kazakhstan oblast after the completion of overhaul conducted on the turnkey terms by local contractor "Akniet-BN" LLP.

The high quality of services on major repair was confirmed by the independent technical inspection. The works were done in full compliance with the construction norms and rules (SNiP) of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"One more major project on complete replacement of the linear part of the Kazakh section of Tuimazy - Omsk - Novosibirsk-2 MP was completed. As a result of the repair works performed, the Kazakh section capacities grew from 7 to 10 million tons of oil per year that helped significantly increase its transit potential," - said Dimash Dossanov, the General Director (Chair of the Management Board) of "KazTransOil" JSC.

The project cost over KZT 32 billion.

The commissioning certificate was signed on August 29, 2016.



For reference:

The Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Russian Federation on cooperation in the area of transportation of Russian oil through the territory of Republic of Kazakhstan to the Peoples Republic of China was signed in Moscow on December 24, 2013.

TON-2 MP was put into operation in 1959, and crosses the territory of the two countries: Russia and Kazakhstan, thus being the international pipeline.

The total length of the Kazakh section of TON-2 is 185.6 km.

"Akniet-BN" LLP (contracting organization) carried out during 2014-2016 the construction and installation works at the facilities in the North-Kazakhstan region to replace the entire TON-2 pipeline passing through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, using the pipe of 720 mm in diameter in factory isolation.

The new shut-off valve with electric drives was installed. The sites with scraper launcher-receivers were equipped in the border areas.

As a result, the reliability and environmental safety of the Kazakh section of TON-2 increased.