Kazakhstan increased export of agricultural products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gross agricultural output in 2019 increased by 0.9% and amounted to KZT5.2 trillion, this was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister noted that livestock production increased by 4%, crop production decreased by 1.7% due to adverse weather conditions in 2019.

«Investments in fixed assets in agriculture increased by 41.1% and amounted to KZT501.6 billion. Export of agricultural products increased by 6.4% and reached USD3.3 billion,» concluded Omarov.