Kazakhstan increases 1st aid tranche to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a plenary session the Kazakh Majilis has discussed and approved two interrelated draft laws: "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Technical Assistance" and "On Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Amendments to the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Technical Assistance dd. December 26, 2016", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In accordance with Article 2 of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on economic cooperation development in the context of Eurasian economic integration dated December 26, 2016, we made the list of technical assistance activities, i.e. the expenditure estimate. In this respect, for your consideration we are submitting Draft Law on Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on Technical Assistance. The protocol was signed in St. Petersburg on December 26, 2016. The tranche amount is $7,526,789.

The aid is provided as $7 million in money terms and $0.5 million as training services," Kazakh Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, presenting the bills.

As a part of the assistance, the following activities will be financed: upgrading of Dostuk, Karamyk and Madaniyat customs checkpoints for $1,286,800, modernization of testing laboratories and technical regulation training for $5,662,149; equipping the transport laboratory for $577,840.

According to the minister, the second bill, i.e. amendments to the Protocol dd. December 26, 2016 signed on March 17, 2017 in Moscow, specifies the first tranche amount increased up to $41,038,096. The protocol dd. March 17, 2017 also approves the list of technical assistance activities as per the areas; and its details will be approved by the ministries of the countries.The first tranche of the assistance will be effected in cash and training services as well.

These measures are aimed at speeding up the customs administration procedures, improving the quality of control, ensuring the required security level of the goods imported into the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.