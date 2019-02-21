Kazakhstan increases cooperation within the Energy Charter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov met with Energy Charter Secretary General Urban Rusnák at the Foreign Ministry to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Energy Charter and to increase diplomatic dialogue as part of multilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Kazakhstan supports the modernization started within the framework of the Energy Charter process and agrees with the need to adapt to modern realities, in particular, with a focus on the investment protection, transit and energy efficiency, Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The sides noted Kazakhstan's successful chairmanship at the International Energy Charter Conference in 2014. It has made a major contribution to advancing the process of modernization of the international organization, which began in 2009. The role of the Astana Declaration, which reflected the important political proposals of Kazakhstan to improve the Energy Charter process, was also highlighted. Kazakhstan has put forward the initiatives in the field of promotion of foreign investment in the energy sector, transit and trade, dispute resolution mechanisms, as well as the modernization of the Charter itself.



Against the backdrop of global disagreements, these measures are of particular relevance; all participants in the energy chain - exporters, importers and carriers - expect the Charter members to take measures to improve the security of commodity transit and to protect supplies from political disagreements.



As part of his visit, the Secretary General also met with Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and representatives of KazMunaiGas, KazTransGas, Samruk Energy, KazTransOil and KEGOC companies.