    13:39, 16 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan increases export of processed goods

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan in January-March 2023 rose by 13.4% and reached $32.7 billion. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said it at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the Minister said, the volume of exports reached $18.7 billion. The export of processed goods increased by 8.1% and reached $5.9 billion. Import volumes made $14 billion. Trade surplus was at $4.8 billion.

    The Minister added the processing industry retains positive growth rates, with the volume of output risen by 5.1%.

    A 35.9% growth was recorded in machine-building sector, including 41.2% rise in car-making industry. Electric equipment manufacture increased by 45.6%.

    Growth is also observed in manufacture of foodstuffs – 7.7%, petrochemical products – 2.8%, beverages – 6.9%, pharmaceuticals – 3.6% and in light industry – 34.9%.


