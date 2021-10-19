Kazakhstan increases financing for Auyl – El besigi program to KZT800bn for next 4 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin summed up the outcomes of the Government session, one of the topics of which was the Auyl – El besigi (A Village is the Cradle of the Nation) project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Auyl – El besigi project launched in 2019 aims at improving the standard of life in villages by modernizing social and engineering infrastructure of rural areas. 3,561 perspective villages with a total population of 6.9 million people or 89% of the total rural population were selected,» said Mamin at the government session.

According to him, in the space of one year from 2019 to 2020, a total of 12 thousand projects with KZT618bn being provided from different financing sources were carried out in the fields of housing and communal services, transport, education, health, culture, and sport as part of the Auyl – El besigi program as well as within the Employment Roadmap, Nurly zhol, and Nurly zher programs.

The Kazakh PM pointed to the good trend in launching projects and utilizing the funds provided as part of the program in Pavlodar, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Noting that only 2.5 months are left before the end of the year, Mamin urged the regional administrations to step up the work on the implementation of the projects, especially in Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.

He also said that the amount of financing provided for the Auyl – El besigi program has been increased to KZT800bn for the four-year period, and that KZT1.3tln is planned to modernize the villages as part of the national projects.