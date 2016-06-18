Kazakhstan increases metallurgic production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan increased production of steel, copper, aluminum and other metallurgic output in January-May 2016, the website of Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy said.

Production of crude steel has increased by 5.3 percent to 1.7 million tons, production of flat rolled steel - by 7.4 percent to 1.11 million tons.

Production of unprocessed zinc increased by 1.2 percent to 135,730 tons.

Refined copper production increased by 9.2 percent to 165,880 tons in January-May 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

Production of raw aluminum has increased by 4.3 percent to 717,300 tons.

Production of ferroalloys has decreased by 2.3 percent to 728,000 tons.

Iron ore production in Kazakhstan in the reporting period decreased by 26.8 percent compared to the same period in 2015 - to 14.1 million tons. Copper ore production increased more than twice - to 28.31 million tons.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az