Kazakhstan increases natural gas extraction by 3.6% 1Q 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The volume of natural gas extraction reached 14.6 billion cu m during January-March 2019 in Kazakhstan that is 3.6% more as compared to the same period of 2018, energyprom.kz reports.

44.3% of liquid and gaseous natural gas extraction falls on Atyrau region, 35.3% accounts for West Kazakhstan, 12.1% for Aktobe region. The bulk of natural gas extraction falls on West Kazakhstan (88.2% of the total volume).



28% of the overall volume of the crude oil and gas condensate of Kazakhstan and 16% of natural and associated gas fall on KazMunaiGas National Company JSC.