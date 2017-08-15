Kazakhstan increases number of rapid HIV testing facilities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Testing for HIV infection will be available not only in medical institutions but also in non-governmental organizations in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, nearly every third person living with HIV still does not know that he/she is infected, and half of HIV-positive people are diagnosed too late in the countries of Europe and Central Asia. In fact, developed countries introduce advanced testing techniques, including self-testing and testing at NGOs in order to change the situation.

In two pilot regions, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, specialists of the Republican Center for Prevention and Control of AIDS together with the Kazakh Union of People Living with HIV are carrying out training of NGO staff for rapid HIV testing.

"We hope that the changes will enable to reach more people and make early detection of HIV infection more effective so that to ensure the timely initiation of treatment, preserving the patient's health and ability to work, and preventing new infections," says Bauyrzhan Baiserkin, the General Director of the Republican Center for Prevention and Control of AIDS.