Kazakhstan increases phosphorus exports to EU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Kazakhstan has increased exports of phosphorus to the countries of the European Union and far abroad, Almas Batanov, the Chairman of the Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development told a briefing on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almas Batanov, over the past 7 months of this year, the chemical production has risen by 11% due to a higher output at Kazphosphate LLC, Aktobe Plant of Chromium Compounds JSC, KazAzot JSC, and Caustic JSC.

"I would like to mention that Kazphosphate LLC (Zhambyl region) and KazAzot JSC (Mangistau region), producers of mineral fertilizers, account for 36% of the chemical industry," Mr. Batanov said.

He underlined that in the period under review, the Kazakhstani companies produced 52,000 tons of yellow phosphorus, which is 57% higher than in the comparable period a year earlier due to the increase in supplies to the European Union and far-abroad countries.

In addition, according to the Ministry, ammonium phosphate fertilizers sales in Kazakhstan and exports to Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan have surged.