Kazakhstan Independence Day celebrated in Israel

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Israel hosted the official reception on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Embassy.

Minister of Environmental protection and of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage of Israel Zeev Elkin, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Israeli former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Knesset Members, representatives of Chief Sephardi Rabbi, heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Israel, representatives of local business, scientific, cultural circles and mass media, and compatriots from Kazakhstan have participated in the event held at Dan Tel Aviv Hotel.

In his speech, Ambassador Satybaldy Burshakov said about the continuity of the foreign policy initiatives of the First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, about the transformation processes in Kazakhstan, about the political, economic and social reforms initiated by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh diplomat has also informed guests on countries successes and achievements over the years of its independence as well as constructive and consistent peaceful course of our state on the international arena. Ambassador outlined the prospects of Kazakh-Israeli cooperation, including in the agricultural sector, healthcare, innovation, applied research, tourism, water, digital and financial technologies. Mr Burshakov invited Israeli partners to join the events in 2020 on the occasion of the 175 Anniversary of great poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayev, as well as 1150 Anniversary of world known philosopher Al-Farabi.

In his welcome speech, the chief guest of honor Minister Z.Elkin congratulated people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day and expressed deep satisfaction with the progressive development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kazakh people for offering a shelter for those evacuated Jews during the Second World War, among which were his relatives.

As part of the reception, the invitees had the opportunity to experience traditional Kazakh hospitality, observe book exposition about the history and modern Kazakhstan, as well as souvenir products.

There were also screened videos about the sightseeing and popular touristic destinations of Kazakhstan.