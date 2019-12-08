Kazakhstan Independence Day roundtable held in Tel-Aviv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy with support of the Organization of Repatriates from Kazakhstan and Central Asia held in Tel-Aviv a roundtable dated to the 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan independence, the Embassy’s press service reports.

It drew participation of scientific and expert circles of Israel.

Kazakh Ambassador Satybaldy Burshakov told those gathered about the development of Kazakhstan-Israel cooperation, the country’s foreign policy, and priorities of the President’s activities. He focused on the state administration system analysis and realization of the President’s Address to the Nation.

The experts highlighted the special role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev who greatly contributed to the development and prosperity of modern Kazakhstan.

Jerusalem University professor Vladimir Mesamed also noted importance of development of bilateral ties.

Political analyst Yuri Bocharov in his report analyzed the key provisions of the Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are aimed at social protection, attraction of investments and stimulation of the country’s economy.

Following the roundtable all those present agreed to make efforts for further promotion of cooperation between the two nations.