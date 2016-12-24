Kazakhstan, India determined areas for further coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation held its 5th meeting in New Delhi on 21-24 December 2016 with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India.

The participants discussed prospects of mutually beneficial relations in trade, energy, investment promotion, development of industry, transport and logistics, tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technologies, mining, textile industry, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the North-South International Transport Corridor.

On 23 December 2016, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev participated in a ceremony of signing a Protocol which officially registered and fixed all the agreements reached during the meetings. From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Director of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of National Economy Kairat Torebayev. From the Indian side, the Protocol was signed by Director on cooperation with the CIS countries of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sunil Kumar. The next meeting is scheduled for 2017 in Kazakhstan.

In addition, on 23 December 2016, a bilateral meeting between Director of the Department of Tourism Industry of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Marat Igaliev and Director of Tourism of the Ministry of International Cooperation Department of India Suman Billa was organized by the Embassy. The parties discussed development of cooperation between two countries in tourism including activities within the EXPO-2017.



The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Investment and Development, Ministry of Energy and their structural units, as well as representatives of several national and private companies, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in India reported.



