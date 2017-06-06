Kazakhstan, India develop space coop

BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM Assisted by the Kazakh Embassy in India, a delegation of the Aerospace Committee of Kazakhstan Ministry of Aerospace and Defense Industry headed by its Acting Deputy Chairman Malik Olzhabekov has arrived in Bangalore, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

As part of the working trip, the Kazakh delegation held a meeting with the leaders of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

During the negotiations, they discussed the prospects for Kazakh-Indian cooperation within the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of the outer space signed in 2009.

The sides presented their space programs and discussed the proposals on such areas of cooperation in aerospace industry development as space communication systems, launch vehicles and systems, Earth remote probing systems, small satellites and development of space engineering components.

The Kazakh delegation also visited the equipment sites to see the activities being done by the ISRO Organization of Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment (ISITE) and Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bangalore.

Following the visit results, the sides agreed to establish a joint working group for finalizing the details of the cooperation projects related to the above areas.

In addition to this working visit, Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Sarsenbayev held a meeting with Vajubhai Vala, the Governor of Karnataka State. There, they discussed the prospects for cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and the state of Karnataka.