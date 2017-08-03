EN
    11:36, 03 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, India discuss defense cooperation in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan General-colonel Saken Zhassuzakov has met with Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat in Astana this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed Kazakh-Indian bilateral defense cooperation.

    Utmost attention was paid to cooperation between Astana and New Delhi in military education, combat training and regional security.

    According to Indiatimes.com, General Rawat is expected to visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to bolster bilateral defense cooperation. In Astana, he is accompanied by a high-level military delegation.

