Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class has been unveiled today in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Peacekeeper Training Class is established to provide training to peacekeepers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan through psychological tests, English courses, theory and practice in combat training programs. Officers also share their experiences in peacekeeping missions in the class.

The bilateral meeting between Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major-General Mukhamedzhan Talasov and Indian Ambassador Mr Prabhat Kumar discussed the issued related to the Kazakh peacekeeping squad that joined the India’s UN peacekeeping mission as well as further development of cooperation in defense.

The solemn ceremony of opening the Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class was attended by Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major-General Mukhamedzhan Talasov, Indian Ambassador Mr Prabhat Kumar as well as reps of the military and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan.