Kazakhstan, India sign memorandum of coop in physical culture and sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's visit to Kazakhstan the Ministry of Youth and Sports of India and the Ministry of Culture and Sports signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Vice-Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Saken Musaybekov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain have inked the memorandum in Akorda. The document is intended to give new impetus to the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the field of physical culture and sports. According to the document the two states will exchange information on sports activities held in the countries, strategic development of sports, as well as scientific and methodological information on promotion of healthy lifestyle among population. In addition, it is intended to exchange information on scientific research, the latest developments in the field of sports, sports diagnostics, methods of biomedical support and the use of modern scientific equipment and machinery in high-class athletes training. In addition the documents provides for exchanging information on sports for people with disabilities, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the agency. It should be noted that Kazakhstan and India are cooperating in the framework of the UNESCO programs of preserving national cultural heritage. In addition, Kazakhstan actively supports India in the promotion of national culture among the population.