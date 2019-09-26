EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, India to continue strengthening mutually beneficial coop

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA in New York, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Kazinform reports citing the MFA's press service.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Indian interaction in the bilateral and multilateral formats. The ministers agreed on the importance of further expansion of the trade-economic and investment cooperation and activating the work of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission whose regular meeting is scheduled for December 2019 in Delhi.

    Mukhtar Tleuberdi thanked the Indian side for the assistance in deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping troops in Lebanon as part of the UN Interim Forces.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!