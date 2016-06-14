Kazakhstan, India to exert every effort to facilitate economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today, the president's press service reports.

The heads of state discussed state and prospects of bilateral relations as well as a number of regional and international issues.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan and India's common stance on global issues serve as a favorable basis for steady development of bilateral dialogue.



The Indian Prime Minister, in turn, stressed that development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Astana is one of the priorities of India's foreign policy in Central Asia.



The sides also expressed readiness to exert every effort to facilitate all-round economic cooperation.