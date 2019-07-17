Kazakhstan-Indonesia coop discussed in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Sarekenov, Ambassador-designate of Kazakhstan to Indonesia met with Ferdy Piay, Director for South and Central Asia Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.



During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as expansion of the legal framework.

Ambassador Sarekenov stressed that Kazakhstan considers Indonesia as an important partner in Southeast Asia and noted the need to maintain regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels.

Both diplomats noted a great potential for developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic sphere, and expressed interest in further deepening bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.