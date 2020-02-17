Kazakhstan, Indonesia to strengthen bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Mr. Daniyar Sarekenov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Mrs.Retno Marsudi. During the conversation the parties discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as expansion of the legal framework, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Indonesia informs.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry noted with satisfaction the growth of mutual trade in recent years, as well as the great potential for developing bilateral relations, especially in the trade and economic spheres. The Ambassador has suggested to intensify joint efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan-Indonesian relations in all areas of mutual interest in order to raise them to a qualitatively new level.

The Kazakh diplomat invited Indonesian companies to participate in investment cooperation and noted that Kazakhstan could become a hub for Indonesian manufacturers to enter the markets of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The parties discussed the possibility of holding regular Political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs and the 2nd Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Nur-Sultan city this year, as well as the creation of working groups within the Commission on priority areas of cooperation.

Diplomats noted that both countries share similar positions on main issues of international relations and expressed their willingness to continue constructive interaction within regional and international organizations.