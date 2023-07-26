Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover stands at $172.4mln
Experts of the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and Justice Ministry joined the talks focusing on the provisions of the future agreement, including good trade, protection measures, rules of origin, sectoral cooperation, intellectual property, and so on.
Attending the talks was Mochamad Fadjroel Rahman, Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, who stated an ambitious goal to take trade turnover between the countries to $1bn, as well as called food trade, especially halal industry, as the key area of cooperation.
Kazakhstani Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova pointed out that the talks are a great signal for businesses to seek mutually beneficial contacts and enter the counter partner’s market.