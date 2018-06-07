Kazakhstan - influential regional power, Xi Jinping

BEIJING. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan is an influential regional power," President of China Xi Jinping said at the meeting with Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in Beijing on Thursday, our correspondent in China reports.

"Kazakhstan is our important neighbor and also influential regional power. We are ready to march ahead along with Kazakhstan on the way of building the joint destinies of humankind," the China's President said.



Kazakhstan and China keep on strengthening political mutual trust and confidence, maintaining high-level ties, enjoying efficient cooperation in Belt and Road construction and cooperation in the international arena since the establishment of diplomatic relations.



"Both countries consider stability and development, and restoration of a partner as a unique opportunity of own development. Deepening of multifaceted strategic cooperation is our common goal," Xi Jinping said.





As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China. The Head of State is expected to participate in the SCO Summit in Qingdao.